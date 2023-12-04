In an unexpected move, Wiz Khalifa has released his latest mixtape, Decisions, produced by his longtime collaborators Big Jerm and ID Labs from Pittsburgh. The mixtape features his recent single, “Up The Ladder,” which debuted last week and adds to the collection of tracks on Decisions. To coincide with the mixtape launch, Wiz unveiled the video for “Heavy Hitters,” a surprise treat to wrap up the year, directed by Sebastian Maldonado of cbfour.co and Wiz Khalifa.

“Decisions” caps off a dynamic year for Wiz Khalifa, marked by numerous music releases, including two other mixtapes. In the summer, he embarked on the highly successful 33-city tour, “The High School Reunion,” alongside Snoop Dogg, earning them a Billboard Music Award nomination for “Top Rap Touring Artist.”

As 2024 approaches, Wiz Khalifa shows no signs of slowing down. Anticipate more new music and a return to the stage, with his debut at Stagecoach in April and a comeback to Red Rocks for the “420 On The Rocks” show on April 20th. The mixtape Decisions adds another chapter to Wiz Khalifa’s prolific and enduring musical journey.

