Bas is getting ready to invite the world into his new album, We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up. The album is set to release via Dreamville on Dec. 15.

Bas dropped off the tracklist online, revealing J. Cole, FKJ, and Ferg as features. You can see the announcement below.

In July, Bas and J. Cole teamed up to release the music video for their latest hit single, “Passport Bros,” a collaboration produced by Parallel Studios.

The visually captivating video showcases the duo’s adventures worldwide, with Resorts World Las Vegas as the stunning backdrop. From the serene Awana Spa to the delectable Kusa Nori and Eight Lounge, the artists take viewers on a virtual journey through the resort’s top-notch facilities. The excitement continues at Zouk Nightclub, where the party vibes come alive, and finally, the vibrant casino floor adds an extra touch of glamour. The “Passport Bros” music video is a treat for fans, immersing them in Bas and J. Cole’s thrilling global escapades.

“The whole video is meant to be a ride along for fans and provide a look into Bas and J. Cole’s lives as they travel the world,” said Director Simon Chasalow. “The two of them have been doing this for over a decade. When they first started making music, a lot of their videos were simple “run and gun” style fun visuals. We wanted to keep that same real energy present. The result is a fun video that focuses on real moments between Bas and his closest friends.”

You can tap into the video below.