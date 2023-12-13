Dallas native Yakiyn, also known as Yak The Mack, has dropped the self-directed music video for his latest single, “Petty.” The track debuted during Yakiyn’s performance with song producer Trey Kams and ScHoolboy Q at the TDE presented LA set on Boiler Room. Yakiyn, previously featured on the front page of GQ modeling Kanye’s Yeezy Season 3 collection, now delivers his first single of 2023, reconnecting with Trey Kams for an Alternative Hip-Hop experience rooted in righteous fun.

The music video, a visual treat for fans, showcases Yakiyn’s fashion-forward style and offers an irresistible invitation to embrace the calm side of life. “Petty” is the ultimate soundtrack for those seeking a passionate and alluring musical journey.

“The song embodies freedom with my words and gives an introduction to my current head space. You can be the superhero, but in someone else’s eyes you can be the supervillain and that’s okay because I’m only trying to be me. It’s me coaching myself – the only competition I see is myself. I’m only worried about what I’m on,” says Yakiyn.

You can see the video below.