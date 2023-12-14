WATCH: KRS-One Reveals Why He Didn’t Take Part in Grammy’s Salute to Hip-Hop Event

Following the Grammy’s Salute to Hip-Hop show, KRS-One criticizes The Recording Academy’s approach to Hip-Hop throughout the years.

Speaking with @professordaddyyo, KRS-One reveals he turned down LL COOL J’s personal invite.

“With all due respect, LL COOL J himself called me, spoke to my wife and pretty much begged for me to be on the show but we turned him down. And reason being is because I know people don’t understand this, and I say this respectfully: KRS-One is a Hip Hop extremist. I’m not violent, a violent extremist. I’m insane with this culture. I know I must have lost my mind in this.”

He added, “You ignored Hip Hop for 49 years. At the 50th year, you wanna call us? You couldn’t even call on 47 and gear it up to 50. You wait to the 50th year to call Hip Hop’s authentic teacher?”