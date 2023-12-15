John Legend Releases New Single “Don’t Need To Sleep” From Documentary ‘We Dare To Dream’

John Legend Releases New Single “Don’t Need To Sleep” From Documentary ‘We Dare To Dream’

Multiplatinum, 12-time Grammy® Award-winner John Legend shares a new single entitled “Don’t Need To Sleep” out today via Republic Records. It soars as a standout from the We Dare To Dream Soundtrack available on all DSPs. Executive produced by EGOT® superstar Legend and Academy® Award winner Angelina Jolie, the acclaimed 2023 Tribeca Festival selection and refugee sports documentary, We Dare To Dream, is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Legend notably co-wrote “Don’t Need To Sleep” with Justin Tranter and Oak Felder—who also produced the song. On the track, soft strings unspool underneath striking and soulful verses punctuated by piano. It culminates on the climactic chorus as he reminds, “Don’t need to sleep to dream.”

Be on the lookout for a powerful music video to accompany the song soon.

Advertisement