Kim Kardashian, Quavo, and More Join David Grutman for Opening of Groot Hospitality Venues at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

On Dec. 13th, Fontainebleau Las Vegas witnessed the glamorous launch of Groot Hospitality’s venues, including Komodo, Papi Steak, and LIV Las Vegas.

Notable personalities such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Michael Bay, Anitta, and more joined David Grutman for this extravagant event. Attendees reveled in live entertainment, savoring signature items and cocktails from Komodo and Papi Steak. The celebration continued at LIV, featuring renowned DJ Peggy Gou. The star-studded affair also welcomed Lenny Kravitz, Alice Cooper, Quavo, Ivanka Trump, Sylvester Stallone, Aaron Paul, and other luminaries. The presence of industry influencers, celebrities, and renowned figures marked a dazzling inauguration for Groot Hospitality in the Entertainment Capital of the World.