Playboi Carti revealed that he is in communication with Drake over new music. Hitting Instagram, Carti revealed that his “twin” had the wrong number and saluting a Ye song “2024 is amazing.”
Playboi Carti has announced that the U.S. dates for his highly anticipated Antagonist Tour are rescheduled to 2024. The tour is set to kick off in Dublin on Nov. 19, with overseas stops in major cities including London, Paris, and Amsterdam this fall. The tour will then continue in 2024 with a string of dates across the United States, hitting cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Boston, and more. Fans holding tickets for the original dates can rest assured, as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows. New dates and ticket information can be found at playboicarti.com.
This tour marks Playboi Carti’s first headline tour since 2021 when he took the music world by storm with his #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, “Whole Lotta Red.” The album, released on Christmas day in 2020, achieved remarkable sales and streaming numbers in its debut week.
The Antagonist Tour promises electrifying live performances and unique fan experiences, with support from talented rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, who are hitting the road together for the first time as an Opium Collective. These rising artists have garnered widespread acclaim and are set to bring their unique sounds to audiences worldwide.
Playboi Carti “Antagonist Tour” Dates
11/19/23 Dublin, IE 3Arena
11/21/23 Manchester, UK AO Arena
11/22/23 London, UK The O2
11/24/23 Brussels, BE Forest National
11/25/23 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
11/27/23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
11/29/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
11/30/23 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/2/23 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
12/4/23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
01/14/24 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
01/15/24 Denver, CO Ball Arena
01/17/24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
01/18/24 Austin, TX Moody Center
01/19/24 Houston, TX Toyota Center
01/23/24 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
01/24/24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
01/25/24 Orlando, FL Amway Center
01/27/24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
01/28/24 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
01/29/24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
01/31/24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
02/01/24 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
02/02/24 Boston, MA TD Garden
02/04/24 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/06/24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
02/07/24 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
02/08/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
02/12/24 Chicago, IL United Center
02/13/24 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
02/14/23 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
02/17/24 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
02/18/24 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
02/21/24 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
02/22/24 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
02/24/24 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
02/25/24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
02/28/24 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
02/29/24 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
TBC Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
TBC Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse