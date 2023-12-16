Playboi Carti revealed that he is in communication with Drake over new music. Hitting Instagram, Carti revealed that his “twin” had the wrong number and saluting a Ye song “2024 is amazing.”

Would you be excited for new Drake and Playboi Carti music?

PLAYBOI CARTI SHARES DMS WITH DRAKE 🚨🚨🚨



“TWIN”



“MY TWIN” pic.twitter.com/dbaY6EZ6YG — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 15, 2023

Playboi Carti has announced that the U.S. dates for his highly anticipated Antagonist Tour are rescheduled to 2024. The tour is set to kick off in Dublin on Nov. 19, with overseas stops in major cities including London, Paris, and Amsterdam this fall. The tour will then continue in 2024 with a string of dates across the United States, hitting cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Boston, and more. Fans holding tickets for the original dates can rest assured, as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows. New dates and ticket information can be found at playboicarti.com.

Advertisement

This tour marks Playboi Carti’s first headline tour since 2021 when he took the music world by storm with his #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, “Whole Lotta Red.” The album, released on Christmas day in 2020, achieved remarkable sales and streaming numbers in its debut week.

The Antagonist Tour promises electrifying live performances and unique fan experiences, with support from talented rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, who are hitting the road together for the first time as an Opium Collective. These rising artists have garnered widespread acclaim and are set to bring their unique sounds to audiences worldwide.

Playboi Carti “Antagonist Tour” Dates

11/19/23 Dublin, IE 3Arena

11/21/23 Manchester, UK AO Arena

11/22/23 London, UK The O2

11/24/23 Brussels, BE Forest National

11/25/23 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

11/27/23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

11/29/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

11/30/23 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/2/23 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

12/4/23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

01/14/24 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

01/15/24 Denver, CO Ball Arena

01/17/24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

01/18/24 Austin, TX Moody Center

01/19/24 Houston, TX Toyota Center

01/23/24 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

01/24/24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

01/25/24 Orlando, FL Amway Center

01/27/24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

01/28/24 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

01/29/24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

01/31/24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

02/01/24 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

02/02/24 Boston, MA TD Garden

02/04/24 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/06/24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

02/07/24 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

02/08/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

02/12/24 Chicago, IL United Center

02/13/24 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

02/14/23 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

02/17/24 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

02/18/24 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

02/21/24 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

02/22/24 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

02/24/24 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

02/25/24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

02/28/24 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

02/29/24 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

TBC Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

TBC Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse