Tekashi 6ix9ine may have some money problems. The rapper is being forced to sell off assets to cover a nearly $10 million judgment placed against him in 2021 by a stripper who stated 6ix9ine hit her with a champagne bottle at a Florida club.

According to TMZ, a court-mandated representative will handle the rapper’s assets and can “break any locks necessary to gain access to any real property.” The rapper’s Rolls-Royce and Florida mansion are expected to reach the auction block in the matter.

The incident involved Alex Salaberrios who worked at Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami, leading her to the ER with the need of a head wound to be stapled closed. The rapper’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, states 6ix9ine was not involved. “There are video cameras in the establishment,” Lazzaro said. “It’s an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed.”

Over the weekend, Yailin La Más Viral, the girlfriend of Tekashi 6ix9ine, was arrested after she assaulted and threatened the controversial rapper in videos. TMZ notes the incident happened on Dec. 14 and authorities responded after the woman hitting the rapper and his Bently with a 2×4.

6ix9ine accused the woman of kicking her side view mirror on the Bentley and also breaking the windshield. The woman also pulled out his hair before he was taken away in handcuffs. The woman was arrested for aggravated battery, witness tampering, and felony criminal mischief.

6IX9INE’s girlfriend gets physical with him and damages his car 👀 pic.twitter.com/6izFqW4cvf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 15, 2023