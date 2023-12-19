Will Smith’s Former Assistant Says He Will Provide Evidence of Duane Martin Affair if He Isn’t Sued in Two Weeks

Will Smith’s former assistant, Brother Bilaal, is not worried about a threat from Jada Pinkett Smith about being sued for revealing a secret sexual relationship between the actor and Duane Martin. Returning to Tasha K’s Unwine with Tasha K, Bilaal is giving a deadline for the lawsuit.

“Jada, listen, in two weeks, if you don’t sue me in two weeks, if Tasha K will have me, I’m back here and I’m dropping evidence,” Bilaal said. “You said I extorted you, you said it was a money shakedown, you said a lot of things about me. Jada, you a bald-head liar and a drug addict.”

Previously, Bilaal stated he walked into a dressing room where he saw Smith on the receiving end of anal sex with Martin.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Bilaal said. “There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

You can hear it from Bilaal below.