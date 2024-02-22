Rolling Loud Teams Up With Stiiizy To Deliver A New Festival Experience

Rolling Loud Teams Up With Stiiizy To Deliver A New Festival Experience

It’s officially that time again. Since its inception in 2015, Rolling Loud has since positioned themselves as the world’s largest Hip-Hop festival, taking over major cities nationwide while giving music-lovers an unforgettable experience.

Now, Rolling Loud announces their newest partnership with STIIIZY, the leading lifestyle brand in cannabis. For this year’s highly-anticipated festival taking place March 15th through 17th in Los Angeles, the two well-respected brands are launching a new product line that hits retailers everywhere on February 23rd.

The exclusive Rolling Loud and STIIIZY drop includes four products:

Advertisement

3.5G “Rockstar Zlushie” Premium Indoor Cannabis

3.5G “Rolling Loud OG” Premium Indoor Cannabis

1G “Rockstar Zlushie” Live Resin Liquid Diamond Pods

5 Pack 40’s “Rolling Loud OG” Kief-Coated, Premium Indoor Cannabis-Infused Pre-Rolls

The upcoming festival is slated to take over Hollywood Grounds in Inglewood, right next to SoFi Stadium. The headliners include ¥$ (Ye + Ty Dolla $ign), Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Future X Metro Boomin.

“Celebrating hip-hop culture is at the heart of this collaboration and we couldn’t think of a greater brand to do it with,” saysRolling Loud Co-Founder Tariq Cherif. “The nature of our events and STIIIZY’s world are one in the same. We’re proud to showcase that through this collaboration.”

Additionally, STIIIZY will reveal a 40-foot cannabis cultivation replica right next to the main stage, so that attendees can be immersed in the cultivation experience, all while enjoying the performances from some of their favorite artists in the rap game.

For those interested in shopping the collection, please visit: https://www.stiiizy.com/pages/stiiizy-x-rolling-loud-2024