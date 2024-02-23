Saweetie unveils her latest “Richtivities” track under ICY/Warner Records. The song adds another dimension to the Northern California artist’s musical catalog with its infectious beat, confident lyrics, and undeniable swagger.

In “Richtivities,” Saweetie celebrates the empowerment of “pretty bitches” acronymized as B.I.T.C.H. (Boss, Intelligent, Tough, CEO, Hyphy), encouraging listeners to embrace their success and live boldly.

The release coincides with Saweetie’s exciting announcement of her role in the third season of Starz’s acclaimed series ‘BMF,’ alongside Ne-Yo and 2 Chainz. Set to premiere on March 1, Saweetie portrays Keeya, a former college athlete with ties to the streets of St. Louis. The show, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for G-Unit Film and Television in collaboration with Lionsgate Television, promises riveting drama and stellar performances.

