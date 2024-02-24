If you’re a fan of elevated dramas on AMC, the cable network has a new series, Parish, starring Giancarlo Esposito and Zackary Momoh. Check this: Parish is based on a British series, The Driver, and the U.S. adaptation is shot in New Orleans. There is excellent food, and the series also stars Paula Malcomson, Skeet Ulrich, Ivan Mbakop, Bonnie Mbuili, Arica Himmel, and Dax Rey. Bradley Whitford will recur with Amanda Brugel guest-starring.

Shadow and Act first dropped the exclusive clip below and from AMC. The scene “offers a glimpse at one of Gray’s early meetings with the criminal syndicate, led by Momoh as New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse, Mbuli as Shamiso Tongai, The Horse’s smart and protective older sister and Mbakop as The Horse’s brother, Zenzo.”

Here’s the official series overview:

Advertisement

Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.

The co-creator of the U.K. series, Danny Brocklehurst, will serve as Parish’s co-creator and executive producer – it makes sense. Co-showrunners are Eduardo Canto and Ryan Maldonado, who will also executive produce and co-create The Driver, Jim Poyser. Also executive producing are Scribbler Films’ Joylon Symonds and David Morrissey, Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Theo Travers, and Red Production’s Nicola Shindler.

Expect the first episode to hit AMC on March 31 at 10 p.m. and will stream on AMC+.