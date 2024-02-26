All hail Queen Bey as she once again presides over the Billboard Hot 100. Beyoncé has taken over the top spot on the single’s chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

The single is the ninth chart-topper for Beyoncé, her most recent being “Break My Soul” in 2022.

According to Luminate, “Texas Hold ‘Em” saw significant growth in various metrics during the tracking week of Feb. 16-22. The song garnered 29 million streams, marking a 51% increase, and received 16.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, experiencing a remarkable surge of 233%. Additionally, the track sold 29,000 downloads, albeit experiencing a decrease of 25%. With these impressive statistics, “Texas Hold ‘Em” earned the distinction of being the top Streaming and Airplay Gainer on the Hot 100 chart.

Over the weekend, Dolly Parton saluted Beyoncé’s musical foray into country. “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote on Instagram. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

She added, “Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

Last week, Beyoncé made her appearance on the country music charts. One of the singles released during the Super Bowl, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” was promoted to country radio and became her first entry to the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” started at No. 54 with a 1.1 million audience across 100 stations. According to Billboard, Columbia Nashville emailed the single to country stations.

While some radio stations balked at including Beyoncé’s new single in their rotations, Bo Matthews, program director of KBAY in San Jose, immediately added the single.

“We immediately added it [in] a sub-power rotation, which is where we put top-trending new music,” Matthews said. “I want people to hear it. One of the biggest artists in the world delivered a great country record for us to have fun with, and the song is really good. We are in the business of creating excitement for our listeners and I’m embracing the moment. Plus, there is plenty of room for great artists, even from other genres. It’s a big country tent.”

“Texas Hold ‘Em” also hit No. 38 on the Pop airplay channel.