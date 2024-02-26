As Tory Lanez enters an appeal for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, Drake has shared his support on Instagram.
Hitting his story, Drake shared an image of the incarcerated rapper typing “3 you.”
Drake said Free Tory pic.twitter.com/I9WagYw27v— Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) February 26, 2024
Court reporter Megan Cuniff, who has covered the case from the beginning, revealed that she would be sharing updates from the court as the process gets underway.
Today’s the day I get 1,000 DMs asking me if I’m covering Tory Lanez’s appeal for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 26, 2024
1. Yes. But the brief isn’t in yet and I’ve got a big unrelated hearing to cover this morning.
2. The coverage will happen, I promise. 🙂