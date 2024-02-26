As Tory Lanez enters an appeal for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, Drake has shared his support on Instagram.


Hitting his story, Drake shared an image of the incarcerated rapper typing “3 you.”

Court reporter Megan Cuniff, who has covered the case from the beginning, revealed that she would be sharing updates from the court as the process gets underway.

