PUMA Hoops is set to release the third colorway of NBA rookie Scoot Henderson’s signature shoe – the Scoot Zeros Northern Lights.


Inspired by Scoot’s unique style, the latest design features vibrant pink, blue, and black color blocking with metallic iridescence. Reflecting Scoot’s mantra, “O.D.D: Overly Determined to Dominate,” the shoe boasts chrome and sterling elements.

Packed with PUMA Hoops technology, including PROFOAM EVA, this basketball shoe retails for $100 and will be available from March 1 at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.

image002 6