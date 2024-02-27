St. Louis CITY SC, and native rapper Smino are teaming up for an exciting new music initiative called Homegrown. This partnership aims to elevate five emerging St. Louis musicians throughout 2024 with exclusive support, including access to Smino, performance opportunities, and artist profiles. The initiative will begin with a unique Friday night showcase at St. Louis’ premier music festival, Music at the Intersection.

“St. Louis’ distinct energy is led by the creators, thinkers, builders and doers who are propelling our CITY forward,” said St. Louis CITY SC’s Chief Brand Architect Lee Broughton. “Smino is a direct reflection of this spirit, and it is an honor to team up with him on Homegrown to bring more awareness to the massive amounts of talent we have here in St. Louis and amplify these local musicians as they continue to grow their crafts and make waves in our community and beyond.”

As part of Homegrown, the selected artists will participate in discovery sessions with Smino to receive valuable insights on building their careers. They will also perform at 2024 CITY Block Party events alongside a headliner at the Music at the Intersection festival kickoff. The Homegrown artists, Handpicked by Smino, span various musical genres, including Brock Seals, Hazmat, Lani Rose, Matt Jordan, and Tonina.

“These artists are super talented and represent the many sounds of St. Louis. All bring the good energy and vibes,” said Smino. “Music is my life, and it is important to me to support my krib, give back and inspire. Working with CITY is really special, and we will give these artists a new platform as they rise up in the music world.”

“CITY SC is a celebration of St. Louis, showcasing all of the remarkable attributes of our region like our people, our food, our art and our music,” said Matt Sebek, St. Louis CITY SC’s Chief Experience Officer. “With the help of Smino, this year we are raising the bar in our support of local artists and are pledging to continue to be unapologetically St. Louis.”

Smino’s commitment to St. Louis mirrors CITY SC’s dedication to the community. This collaboration follows Smino’s annual “Kribmas” benefit show, demonstrating his ongoing efforts to support the city. Smino recently headlined the free CITY Block Party on the club’s MLS home opening day, further highlighting the strong partnership between music and sports in St. Louis.