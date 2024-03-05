The new Superman film from James Gunn just cast Wendell Pierce. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the former star from The Wire will play Perry White, the iconic Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Planet, aka Clark Kent’s boss. This is interesting as filming just began in Atlanta this week.

DC Comics’ recasting of White as a Black man is like Laurence Fishburne, who played the same character in Zack Snyder’s Hate Them or Love Them Superman films. If you know Pierce from The Wire, he’s a veteran actor who may bring toughness with hopefully a similar sarcastic charisma as he did playing police detective Bunk Moreland on the beloved HBO series.

The new Superman was called Superman: Legacy and the reboot has tapped David Corenswet as the titular character. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan stars as Lois Lane and Clark Kent’s fellow reporter at The Daily Planet. Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor.

A lot is riding on this Superman for Warner Bros with the legacy studio essentially handing over the keys to the DC Comics universe to James Gunn, who turned Guardians of the Galaxy in one of the most favored and successful brands within the MCU. Welcome over, Pierce. Have fun playing Perry White!