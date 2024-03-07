Ja Rule spoke with Piers Morgan about not being admitted to Britain for a set of shows. But his comments about Diddy are grabbing the culture’s attention.

During the conversation with Morgan, Ja Rule says Diddy is “another Black man in the industry going through unfortunate circumstances” and “I wish him luck with everything he is going through.”

Ja would then direct his attention to the victims and offer them wishes.

Morgan asked Rule if this was a sign of a moment of reckoning in the rap industry. Rule stated he didn’t know, deeming the entire situation unfortunate.

