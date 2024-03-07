In a groundbreaking collaboration, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have joined forces to present their first-ever heavyweight boxing extravaganza featuring Jake “El Gallo” Paul against the legendary Mike Tyson. The highly anticipated showdown is set to stream live worldwide exclusively on Netflix on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul, coming off sensational victories against Ryan Bourland and Andre August, faces his most formidable opponent yet in Mike Tyson. With an impressive record and aspirations for a world championship, Paul is set to test his skills against one of boxing’s greatest.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” said Jake Paul. “Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event.

“I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

Mike Tyson, renowned as the “Baddest Man on the Planet,” boasts an illustrious career as a former undisputed world heavyweight champion. His explosive power and ferocious fighting style have left an indelible mark on the sport, making him a formidable challenger for any opponent.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T STADIUM IN ARLINGTON, TEXAS,” said Mike Tyson. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a “kid” can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Since its inception, MVP has been at the forefront of combat sports, disrupting norms and creating historic events. Partnering with Netflix ensures that Paul vs. Tyson reaches a global audience, connecting generations of sports enthusiasts and elevating the spectacle to unprecedented heights.

“Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once in a lifetime dream matchup and I anticipate it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history,” said Nakisa Bidarian, founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “Partnering with Netflix for this deal presents an unparalleled opportunity to bring Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to the world on an unprecedented scale and we look forward to delivering this incredible clash of two of sports biggest names. Six generations of boxing fans will have a stake in the outcome and will be able to watch an anti-hero, Jake Paul, put it all on the line against the baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson. Thank you to Netflix for their vision and trust in MVP to put on this historic event.”

Netflix, known for its premier sports entertainment offerings, including acclaimed documentaries and live events, continues to expand its sports portfolio with this monumental matchup. Paul vs. Tyson marks Netflix’s third live sports event, cementing its status as a destination for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Further details, including the co-main event and undercard matchups, will be revealed in due course. This promises an unforgettable evening of world-class boxing entertainment for fans around the globe.