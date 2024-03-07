Everyone just knew that seasoned comedian Mike Epps would be the perfect actor to portray the late comic icon Richard Pryor in his biopic, but in a recent interview on the All The Smoke podcast, Epps revealed that his role fell through because Pryor’s ex-wife was in opposition to him playing the legendary comedian. Epps spoke on the atmosphere at Pryor’s funeral and conveyed his disappointment at the fact that none of Pryor’s friends were not in attendance.

Epps also delved into the current state of comedy and how heightened sensitivity to special groups in society has given the cancel culture a unique impact on creativity and praised comics like Dave Chappelle and Katt WIlliams for having no fear of sensitivity in their acts.