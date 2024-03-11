Pardison Fontaine just shut down his New York show at SOB’s, and now, he’s bringing that same energy to Los Angeles.

Hailing from Newburgh, New York, Pardison Fontaine is a rapper and songwriter who’s best known for his breakout single “Backin’ It Up” featuring Cardi B. The song peaked at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100, with the official music video currently hailing over 197 million views and counting.

Fast forward to 2024, Pardison is finally back in the groove of releasing new music. Last year, he dropped off his highly-anticipated SEXT8PE, which arrived on the heels of “Thee Woman” — a diss track in response to his ex Megan Thee Stallion. But Pardi isn’t here for the gossip or drama, he wants to keep things positive and focus on his artistry the best way he knows how.

Advertisement

The Source spoke with Pardison Fontaine a few moments before he performed his Los Angeles show at the Peppermint Club.

What was the moment you fell in love w/ Hip-Hop?

Probably “Hey Little Mama. Why you dance so funky?” [The Puppies’ “Funky Y-2-C”] It was a song I used to see on BET. I was fucking too young to be singing that song. I used to sing it and get in trouble. That, and I remember hearing “Sipping on gin and juice.” ‘Cause I used to ride with my uncle. Those are the first two songs I’ve ever heard I was like yo, this is fire.

Who’s your Top 5 all time?

Hip-Hop artists?

It doesn’t have to be.

Aw shit, that made it even more difficult. But Hip-Hop, for me I’ma go Big. I’ma go DMX. I’ma go Lil Wayne, and Kanye.

Best memory from doing “Backin’ It Up” with Cardi B? You know that’s my jam.

Just seeing the reaction. That’s why I got into music, to see people react to it. See people fall in love with it. I saw the impact that it had, and how many times girls are saying they shouldn’t be “paused on the FaceTime.” Seeing people take that and run with it was the best part for me.

How’d you tap in with Sexyy Red?

With Sexyy Red? She’s a fucking workaholic first off. She’s a workaholic, she stays in the studio. I happened to be in Miami. I’m like what you doing? Met in the studio. We played a couple of records. We played a few for her, a few for me. We did one together.

You made “Sexyy & Conceited” from scratch?

We made it from scratch that day. We decided to go back and forth, it was tough.

Where’s the video?

I do got it. I should release it. I got it though. I got the harddrive. When the official music video comes out, I’ll send y’all the video of how we created it too.