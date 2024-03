Cardi B’s Best Friend Star Brim Sentenced to Year in Prison in RICO Case

Star Brim, Cardi B’s best friend, has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to criminal activities in connection with the 5-9 Brims.

The 5-9 Brims are a faction of the Bloods gang, indicted under a RICO Act that charged 18 total members.

According to AllHipHop, Brim, born Yonette Respass, was found guilty of fraud, assault, and more.

Upon release, Brim will have three years of supervised release and has to pay a special assessment of $100 immediately.