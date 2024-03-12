Hitamaka recently sat down with Superstar Jay on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 and during the interview, Hitmaka revealed that Diddy denied Conway The Machine a Notorious B.I.G. sample and later cleared it for his son King Combs. He also shared that King Combs’ song “Naughty” was initially Boosie Badazz’s record.

Hitmaka on Diddy, Conway The Machine & Boosie Badazz controversy

Superstar Jay: Would you do a record for Boosie?

Hitmaka: Of course. I’ve done records for Boosie. Christian Combs had a record called “Naughty” with Jeremih and I had just started working with Atlantic Records at that time and actually Boosie had that record first and no disrespect respectfully to Christian because we got a bunch of other records that went crazy too. I love Boosie’s version more and Puff called Craig Calvin and was like, “No, I need that record,” and this was when I first started working at Atlantic and Craig called me like, “What did you do to Diddy?”

Superstar Jay: Why do you always get controversy with Christian because the record that I love with A Boogie, Jeremih was Conway’s record. I remember Conway telling me even when I told you about it, he was like, “Man.” Puff was like, “F that.”

Hitmaka: No, no, no, but Puff will do that though. You know what I’m saying? Look, Boosie had that record first. Christian wanted that record. Jeremih gave it to Christian. We recorded the record with Boosie first at Jeremih’s house. I was excited about it. I’m like, “This is a hit.” Boosie was going crazy, snapped on it. Me and Jeremih ended up seeing Christian. He gave him the record. I was standing on it like, “Nah.” I just started working for Atlantic. This Boosie record, Boosie was on Atlantic, so I’m like, “Yo, this Boosie record.” Puff called Craig Calvin. Craig Calvin called me like, “Christian, what is going on? Why is Sean Combs calling me?” I’m like, “I don’t know what’s going on.” It ended up being Christian’s record. The Conway situation, in that record with Conway, I ended up sampling a Diddy song and he wouldn’t clear the record for us. He wouldn’t clear the record for nobody except his son and that’s why Christian Combs got that record too. Salute to Christian and Diddy though.

