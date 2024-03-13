Dr. Dre is set to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star will be next to his longtime friend and collaborator Snoop Dogg.

“Dr. Dre’s contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. “As a producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continuously pushed boundaries and set new standards for excellence. It is with great pride that we honor his incredible career and extraordinary impact by awarding him a star on the Walk of Fame. Dr. Dre’s star will serve as a lasting symbol of his immense talent and enduring legacy in the world of music. What is special regarding the location chosen for Dr. Dre’s star is that it will be next to the star of his longtime friend Snoop Dogg!”

Dr. Dre will be the 2,775th star on the famed stroll. Dre’s business partner and Interscope Records co-founder, Jimmy Iovine, will join Snoop as a speaker.

