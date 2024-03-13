DJ Holiday, a renowned DJ, producer, and visionary, has been making waves in the music industry for years. But it’s his creation of Hollipalooza that’s continuing to set him apart as a game-changer. From its inception at SXSW to its nationwide expansion, Hollipalooza has become synonymous with providing unparalleled opportunities for rising artists nationwide.

In a recent interview, DJ Holiday shared insights into the genesis of Hollipalooza and his aspirations for its future. With Hollipalooza extending its reach beyond SXSW, he is determined to elevate it to the level of industry giants like Rolling Loud. “I want Hollipalooza to be more than just a festival; I want it to be a movement,” he emphasized. “A platform where artists of all backgrounds can come together, showcase their talent, and inspire the next generation of musicians.”

Central to DJ Holiday’s vision for Hollipalooza is his commitment to nurturing emerging talent. One such artist is Sticky Lo, a rising star under his mentorship. In addition to his work with emerging artists, DJ Holiday is gearing up for the release of an electrifying mixtape with 600Breezy.

As Hollipalooza continues to gain momentum, DJ Holiday remains steadfast in his mission to empower rising artists nationwide. In conversation with The Source, DJ Holiday details his recent work, paints his picture for the future of Hollipalooza, and more.

We have arrived at SXSW. Hollipalooza is one of the biggest events in the city. What was your decision to keep this going?

It was a collaborative event. We been stirring it up for a few years now. Luckily, we have been blessed to have some of the best up-and-coming artists who are taking things to the next level. We caught Migos early, Megan Thee Stallion and the list goes on and on. They initially didn’t let us in SXSW because it was a big event. We wanted to help the little guy left outside. A hundred thousand kids being left out who couldn’t get in the main event because of a wristband.

These kids want to be seen, heard, and a part of something. My brand is built on finding guys before they are the giants they are today, back to their mixtape days. I never shy away from anybody. I always give opportunities and will work with anybody. You see that from Nicki [Minaj] to OJ da Juiceman, French [Montana], and everybody else.

How do you balance the hats of doing this show and everything else happening in your world?

It’s the team man. You got to have an amazing team. One of my close companions I have known since I was selling mixtape at the gas station, he’s been able to orchestrate and help. He is big in the independent artist showcase world. He keeps his ear to the street and knows who is who. I know radio and platforms and have traveled to DJ across the country. That helps me. You get to see those different cities and know who is who. So it’s KD and my team, man. He’s built an excellent team with him, and they are up on stuff six to eight months in advance. We have to make sure we have a venue, keeping our eye on the streets and who wants that platform.

This show features 600Breezy, Erica Banks, and Schooly. Is there anyone in particular you are looking forward to watching?

600Breezy is definitely for sure. He reached out a couple of months ago and wanted to do a mixtape. We agreed to that and have been working closely for the last couple of months, sending each other beats and stuff back and forth, building this project. I just talked to him an hour ago about the cover, but I had never seen him perform. Of course, I’m a fan of the music, but I saw him on the stage.

Also, Erica Banks. She brings the ladies out. She’s always in the contest for a must-see performer.

Then there’s 21 Lil Harold. That’s 21 Savage team, that’s family. Then, my very own artist, Sticky Lo. He is one of the most dynamic, new, up-and-coming artists. His name is on the tip of the tongue of every record label exec, A&R, and person who matters. He still has to put in the work, and I don’t give anything out. But I’m glad he’s on the stage and in front of that big crowd.

What attracted you to Sticky Lo? What let you know he was worth putting time into?

I always call it my Jedi ear. I’m a trap nerd. I listen to so much music and consume it on a daily basis. Artists flood my DMs. I get like 1700 emails a day and I check them all out. But when you hear that one, he’s that one. I caught him on the fly, while DJing for another artist. He had that Michael Jackson about him. Not acting crazy, goofy with the toher guys. He always the quietest one.

So he gets on stage, and he explodes. He got a song called “Get In There” that blew me away. He was combining the world of crunk and trap. The first time I heard that, I knew it was a hit. It was the same feeling I had from Nicki’s “Itty Bitty Piggy.” I knew he was out of here. So, if I can donate the platform to an artist, I’m doing that. I’m here for the service. I built my brand by helping others and making changes in people. It worked out for me, man. The most iconic DJs always seemed to be out for self, I want to lend my platform to get people to the next level.

You mention working with 600Breezy. What’s different about creating a project in 2024 compared to years past? Is it a change in tech or how an artist moves?

I’ve been around other DJs, and they just do an email tape type of thing. I take on more than I am supposed to. I try to be as personal as I can be and link with them. I try to find the rising producer who’s heating up and team up with the artist. I do more than I’m supposed to, but that’s what makes my mixtapes better than the field.

Everything matters. Presentation is the most important thing. Based on that, someone will look at your cover and decide to listen to it. People will listen to your tape for six to eight months, close their eyes, and remember the moment they were at for that release. You know what the cover looks like. That’s a moment.

Even now, I’m working on Cabin Fever 4 with Wiz Khalifa. I’m taking him on a journey. He’s a superstar, but we are going back to the trap. So on top of 600 and Sticky Lo, that’s coming too.

You have me excited for Cabin Fever.

I listen to it every day. It’s crazy. The beats, everything. We went crazy on that.

Hollipalooza has been all over the country. What do you want it to look like next?

I want someone to give us the shot. Rolling Loud started out in a parking lot. A lot of concerts just started out with an idea and a couple of artists. Me and my team have been producing this thing for a couple of years now, and if anybody is reading this and wants to invest in the brand, take it to the next level, reach out. I want it to be Rolling Loud. I want these kids to have an outlet where they can see their peers but also have an audience. There is nothing more special for a fan than feeling or finding someone on the Internet and being the first fan.