If you want to feel old, Sister, Sister is turning 30. Yes, the beloved sitcom that starred Tia and Tamera Mowry and launched their careers is turning 30.

One network is celebrating the milestone, and it’s not who you might think. Shadow and Act reports that the Dabl Network is running an all-day marathon of Sister Sister to commemorate the show, which will start on April 1. So if that is a coming-of-age, old-school show about two twin sisters getting into trouble and figuring out life is your thing, then tune in.

To refresh your memories, the show’s synopsis was about identical twin sisters who didn’t realize they had a twin until a chance meeting in a department store. They then know they were separated at birth and adopted by single parents (Tim Reid, Jackée Harry). Their parents then decide to raise the girls together. This premise catapulted the show to 199 episodes over six seasons in 1994. Interestingly, it originally aired on ABC for its first two seasons, then moved to The WB for the remainder of the series.

Now, about Dabl Network. It’s available in most of the U.S. through CBS Television Stations. Dabl describes itself as an “entertainment network presenting scripted series focused on well-known, proven and loved sitcoms showcasing and starring Black actors and comedians,” You can catch other throwback shows such as Moesha, The Game, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half and Half, and more.