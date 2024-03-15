Cardi B is officially back, dropping off the new single and video “Enough (Miami).” The single was previously teased in a TikTok video.

Billboard notes the single had a preview in front of a run of industry execs and radio hosts.

“I hope you guys like it because right now I feel like we’re in a state of music that I don’t know what people like anymore,” she said. “I come from the stripping world, y’know, so I like to make club bangers, I like to make fun music.”

The new video brings an array of stunning looks for the rap queen, which you can see below.