According to his manager Wack 100, L.A. rapper Blueface reportedly got into a fight this weekend while serving time in the Los Angeles County Jail. Wack took to social media to speak on the scuffle, giving a brief description as to what happened to the troubled rapper.

“He had a little fight. That’s it. Just let her [Blueface’s mother] know. She flipped out, started hollerin’ and screamin’. Maybe that’s some mama s***. I don’t know,” said Wack 100. Wack went on to explain, “But all I told her is, he had a little fight. A little scuffle. That’s it. We all know Blueface know how to fight. Right?”

It was previously reported that Blueface was moved from general population to administrative segregation a couple of months ago, where he would reside in a single-person cell. Blueface is currently serving time for a probation violation and will be behind bars until his next trial date.

