Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas has dropped his latest single, “Best For Me” (feat. Jelly Roll), advocating for support for loved ones grappling with substance abuse and addiction. With Jelly’s poignant lyrics questioning love’s complexities and Joyner’s heartfelt bars urging compassion, the duo sheds light on the struggles of those battling silently.

The track, part of Joyner’s upcoming album Not Now I’m Busy, will be released on March 22. It emphasizes the importance of reaching out for help and offering unwavering support. Accompanying the release is a poignant music video that amplifies the song’s powerful message. Watch the video below to witness the emotional depth of “Best For Me.”