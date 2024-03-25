SiR is a new man. Joining Nadeksa Alexis on Apple Music’s R&B Now Radio, The TDE Crooner spoke about his new album, Heavy, and what he hopes fans will take away from the release.

“I hope it translates,” SiR said. “That’s all I can ask for is that people hear it and they understand that as personal as it is, I wrote it because I want them to feel, you know what I mean? And I want them to feel what I was going through. And if they’re going through something, I want them to feel that. You know what I mean?

“I want them to embrace that pain so that they can move through it. Because I bottled a lot of this stuff up. Thank God I got it off on this album.”

You can hear the full album below.