Ye Issues Statement on His Name Change: ‘This Is Who He Is Now’

Ye wants the world to stop calling him Kanye West. In a statement released by his chief of staff, Milo Yiannopolous, Ye expresses his desire that everyone, from websites to streamers, stop using his former name.

The notice reads: “Ye is one of the most recognizeable people in the world, on par with presidents and popes. He didn’t take the decision to change his name, potentially sacrificing some of the immense value by the brand ‘Kanye West,’ lightly. The change was made fully, legally, and permanently. This is who he is now. His name is Ye.”

Ye is asking major players in the music industry to respect his decision to go by his legally changed name, "Ye.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/HOsQncxW3T — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 24, 2024

Last week, Ye had a lot to say during his interview with Big Boy. One of the most personal was his revelation that he believes his mom speaks to him via his daughter, North West.

“I remember sitting with North in Italy and playing her ‘Back to Me,’ and asking her, ‘What do you think about this line in the middle of the song?’ And I was like, ‘Do you think I should change this?’ And she’s like, ‘You know, it’s a good song.’ Sometimes I feel like my mom speaks through her. ‘It’s a good song, this is just a banger. You just have to say how you feel.’”

“Sometimes I feel like my mom speaks through her" – Kanye talking about North West 🥹 pic.twitter.com/dlMgmhpKMT — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 15, 2024

North West is diving deeper into her music career. Appearing with Ye at the Vultures 2 experience in Phoenix, North revealed she has been working on her album, Elementary School Dropout.

“I’ve been working on an album and it is called Elementary School Dropout,” she said on stage.

You can see the moment below.