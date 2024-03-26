On March 26, Nike commemorates the 10th annual Air Max Day, honoring the iconic Air Max heritage. This day pays tribute to Nike’s legacy of Air cushioning technology, showcasing new designs and innovations to propel Air Max forward as a platform.

Foot Locker remains a steadfast destination for Nike’s Air Max franchise, offering year-round access to the latest releases, including this year’s Air Max Day collection. Among the highlights is Nike’s groundbreaking Air Max Dn, featuring revolutionary “Dynamic Air” technology never seen before. Priced at $160, the Air Max DN silhouette debuts in vibrant colorways like “Volt,” “Black/White,” “All Night,” “White/Racer Blue,” and “Platinum Royal,” available in unisex adult and youth sizes both in-store and online at Foot Locker starting March 26.

As Nike continues to push boundaries with each Air Max release, the Air Max Day celebration marks a milestone in the brand’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.

