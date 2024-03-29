Grammy-nominated artist and actor Buddy has released his long-awaited studio album, Don’t Forget To Breathe, under EMPIRE. The album’s title holds both literal and figurative significance, reminding listeners, including Buddy himself, to pause, reflect, and appreciate the present moment.

The album, featuring 12 tracks, encapsulates Buddy’s carefree demeanor and encourages mindfulness. Collaborations with Kent Jamz, BJ The Chicago Kid, Smino, and others add depth and diversity to the project, setting a positive tone for the year ahead.

Don’t Forget To Breathe marks Buddy’s debut as an independent artist following his successful album “SuperGhetto,” which garnered 42.4 million total streams and contributed to his impressive career total of nearly 1 billion streams. With its feel-good vibes and introspective themes, Buddy’s latest release is poised to captivate fans and critics alike.

