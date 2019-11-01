Halloween flowed all through Hip-Hop and to celebrate, Smino and Buddy hosted Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream party titled Holla At Ya Boy!

The Downtown Los Angeles party was curated by Los Angeles influencers and creative director, Brick. Guests were treated to all the scares and spooks, including witches and vampires, before hitting a party floor.

1800 Tequila flowed through the night, courtesy of 1800 Tequila, and THC treats were on hand thanks tot he STIIZY customized smoke bar, bringing BIIIT gummy tasting, personal rolling sessions and pre-roll giveaways.

Smi and Buddy weren’t the only stars in the building, singer Cuco, skateboarder Na-Kel Smith (“Mid90s”), Zolee Griggs (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”), rapper Reese LaFlare, actor Roshon Fegan, dancer Ian Eastwood, Kevin Bradley, Justine Mae Biticon, Salem Mitchell were all on hand.

You can check out images from the night below.