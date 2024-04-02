Ye formerly known as Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori took the kids out for Easter this weekend. There was no surprise egg hunt but what may have come as a surprise is Censori was covered head to toe!

Out with all four of Ye and Kim Kardashian’s kids, the former architect under The Yeezy banner turned better half to the CEO popped out in a silver-ish catsuit instead of her usual choice which tends to be often revealing ensembles.

Page Six reported that the West family and stepmom enjoyed a night at the movies after dining atNobu Malibu, Sunday evening. T

Pics are below but get this, the head turning catsup was actually a Leohex one-piece look available on Amazon … for a mere $60 bucks! Sorry Balenciaga, she nailed it for peanuts.

Naturally, Ye was dripping in what became his uniform swag, and he wore dark baggy pants and a jacket.

Before the evening with dad and step-mom, the kids hit up their grandmother Kris Jenner’s

“over-the-top Easter party with mom Kim Kardashian.”

As for Censori being more covered for the holiday, Page Six learned her fashion decisions are all her and she is not being manipulated by Ye, in any way shape or form as some have suggested. Either way, more power to her.

Ye, Bianca e North ontem 🤍pic.twitter.com/4GuMQOz5sc — Yeezus Brasil (@YeezusBrasil_) April 1, 2024