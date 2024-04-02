SOURCE SPORTS: Clark and Iowa Wins Rematch Against Reese and LSU, Bueckers Bests JuJu in Elite 8

SOURCE SPORTS: Clark and Iowa Wins Rematch Against Reese and LSU, Bueckers Bests JuJu in Elite 8

Caitlin Clark got her get back. In the Elite 8, Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team got the rematch of last year’s national championship matchup with Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers.

This time, the Hawkeyes were on the winning end, advancing to the Final Four 94-87. Clark had a dazzling performance of 41 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds, including long bombs from three-point range to create distance in the third quarter.

On the other hand, Angel Reese scored 17 points and 20 rebounds, which could be her last performance in an LSU jersey.

Advertisement

In the other Elite 8 matchup of the night, Paige Buckers and UCONN were too much for JuJu Watkins and the resurgent USC basketball program.

Bueckers reminded the NCAA basketball world who she is after missing the 2023 tournament. She scored 28 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists on her way to an 80- 73-point victory.

Bueckers, named the national player of the year in 2021 and recognized as the standout player in this regional, has now achieved the highest number of 25-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist games in a single NCAA tournament over the past 25 years, totaling three. This surpasses the previous record held by Candice Wiggins from 2008.

Watkins dropped 29 points and ten rebounds in the game, cutting her season short of the Final Four.

We will now have a clash of Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark on Friday.