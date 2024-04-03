Drake and Nike’s NOCTA have set the sneaker world ablaze with the release of their highly anticipated Hot Step 2 Sneaker in Total Orange. Priced at $200.00, this stylish and innovative footwear option made its debut on Nocta.com yesterday, April 2nd, sending sneakerheads into a frenzy.

The Hot Step 2 is not just another sneaker – it’s a statement piece. Crafted with a synthetic leather upper featuring a reflective finish, this shoe catches the eye with its sleek design and attention to detail. The unique eyestay and textile webbing for lace lockdown add both style and functionality, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit for wearers.

But the Hot Step 2 isn’t just about looks – it’s about performance too. Boasting a NOCTA signature sockliner and a visible Air unit heel, this sneaker provides unmatched comfort and support with every step. The solid rubber outsole with custom NOCTA North Stars offers durability and traction, while the G-TEK outsole technology delivers superior performance on any surface.

For those who missed out on the initial release, fear not – the Hot Step 2 will also be available via Nike’s SNKRS App on Thursday, April 4th, at 7 AM EST. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of sneaker history. Get your hands on the Hot Step 2 and elevate your sneaker game to the next level.