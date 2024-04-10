When it comes to that top-secret supernatural, which may be a period vampire film that Ryan Coogler is directing, producing, and starring Michael B. Jordan, well, they just added Wunmi Mosaku and Jayme Lawson to the cast, joining Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell, who were both recently announced. The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported that both actresses are confirmed to star in the mysterious film.

This massive project is still under wraps, so both new announcements indicate who they will play. Still, Mosaku has starred in roles in the ballpark of supernatural, sci-fi, and fantasy series to Lovecraft Country and Loki. Now get this: more from the rumor mill. She is said, again, it’s just a rumor to be the female lead and possibly a romantic interest of one of the twin brothers Jordan is expected to play. Yes, that part – Jordan is rumored to be playing twin brothers, while O’Connell might be playing the antagonist.

More rumors say the film is set in the Jim Crow South and might revolve around vampires and Southern supernatural lore and culture, as reported by Shadow and Act.

Check this part. New Orleans is accustomed to vampire lore, and that is where this film is kick-starting production this month.

Coogler wrote the film and is directing and producing under his Proximity Media banner. Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian will also be producing.

Except this blockbuster to hit theaters in March 2025.