Multi-talented artist Chlöe gears up for her solo Coachella debut with the release of her empowering new single, “Boy Bye.” Following her previous track, “FYS,” which emphasized her self-reliance, “Boy Bye” underscores her freedom and independence with lyrics like “I might just cut and run, cause this just ain’t that fun.” Produced by Yeti Beats, Rogét Chahayed, Carter Lang, and Kurtis McKenzie, the song showcases Chlöe’s commanding presence.

“‘Boy Bye’ is an anthem for anyone who needs to get rid of someone toxic and draining from their life,” Chlöe said. “It’s liberating and free. That’s how it feels to finally let go of dead weight that’s been keeping you down. Instead of being sad about releasing what’s not good for me, I celebrate it.”

Accompanying the single is a captivating video in which Chlöe and her friends enact revenge on her ex-beau. “Boy Bye” marks her second release since her 2023 debut album, In Pieces, which featured collaborations with Chris Brown, Future, and Missy Elliott. As she prepares to take the Coachella stage, Chlöe’s latest single solidifies her position as a rising star in the music industry.

