Benzino Wants Rap Battle With Eminem, Says it Would be ‘Great for Hip-Hop’

With the whole rap world at each other’s necks, you know Benzino would continue to bait Eminem. Speaking with TMZ, Benzino revealed his “Rap Elvis” track but a battery in his back to take on Slim Shady.

“I’m willing to do so,” Benzino said. “I’m willing to challenge him right here on TMZ. Face-to-face battle, three rounds. I believe I can take him.

“Now, when we was battling, I probably wouldn’t have said that 20 years from now. But since then, I’ve mastered my craft, and I’m in the best lyrical shape of my life. I’m ready to battle Eminem. And I think that will be great for hip-hop.”

Last month, Benzino shared a compilation of Shady saying the “n-word” and claims the legendary rapper is racist.

“Thoughout history you always had some black people who will constantly make excuses for racist white people,” Benzino wrote. “There will always be someone of color who thinks this is ok and it’s sad.”

Just a day before, Benzino turned his attention toward Eminem. With the trailer for the “Doomsday Pt. 2” video out from Shady, Benzino criticized the legend’s face.

“Can someone tell me what in the plastic surgery happened to his face??” Benzino wrote. “He looks like a walking corpse. Nah…this ain’t it. RAP ELVIS DESTROYED @Eminem.”

Last month, appearing on The Art of Dialogue, Benzino claims he “destroyed” Eminem, referring to his “Rap Elvis” single.

“‘Rap Elvis’ already destroyed him,” Benzino said. “I already killed him with ‘Rap Elvis.’ Where’s he at? Where’s the response? I want to battle him face-to-face. I think he’s overrated and sucks as a rapper.”

A week before that, in the same Drink Champs episode where Benzino called out Eminem, he also cried and said he doesn’t hate Eminem.

In the opening part of Benzino’s episode, he is brazen in his opinion toward Slim Shady.

“F**k Eminem and fuck everybody down with Eminem,” Benzino opened. “My thing is, that n**a won’t face me. When we was in Puerto Rico I was with west with a gun on the dashboard and we caught Green Lantern outside the DJ convention. Don’t f**k around with me.

“We come from a whole different trenches. That n***a ain’t us.”

But once the liquor set in, Benzino had a softer response, even crying.

“I don’t hate Eminem. I don’t know him to hate him,” Benzino said. “I don’t hate white people tired of this shit, man. It’s just too much. I don’t want to be the bad guy.

“Eminem ain’t no bad person. He belongs in Hip Hop. It’s a big racist problem in America right now and Eminem could probably stop half of it.”

You can see the tearful moment below.