Joe Budden Credits His Love of ‘Escorts’ Gives Him Info on Drake

To all rappers who are looking to hire escorts, fair warning: don’t tell them anything! Joe Budden revealed that his knowledge of how Drake moves comes from frequenting escorts.

“I think most of my Drake intel today comes from my love of escorts,” Budden said. “I’m not trying to be funny.”

He added, “The escorts are ground level to it all. The escorts are the CIA of the subway system.”

Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks discuss Joe's hatred for Drake.

While Drake relies on escorts, his former podcast co-host gets direct insight.

Mal is back with more insights into the OVO Camp. On episode 260 of the New Rory and Mal podcast, Mal revealed he contacted Drake to check the temperature.

Mal asked Drake what he felt about Rick Ross’s diss song, “Champagne Moments.” Drake reacted, “He said he was richer than me and I turned it off.”

Mal shares Drake's reaction to the @RickRoss diss record

The remark is in response to the bars:

Look me right in my face, he beginning to shake

Told you niggas, “Stay schemin'”, I predicted my fate

Got more money than you, fuck you want me to say?

Fifty mill’ for the crib, where you want me to stay?

