In a thrilling showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers secured the 7th seed in the playoffs with a hard-fought victory. The Lakers emerged victorious in a rematch against the Pelicans, clinching a playoff berth and extinguishing New Orleans’ postseason hopes.

Led by stellar performances from LeBron James, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Davis, the Lakers displayed resilience and determination throughout the game. Despite facing a formidable opponent, they rallied together to secure a 110-106 win, sealing their place in the playoffs. James finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Davis added 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Russell had 21 points.

The game saw intense back-and-forth action, with the Lakers showcasing their offensive firepower and defensive prowess. A crucial 32-8 run in the first half propelled the Lakers into the lead, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Although the Pelicans fought valiantly, the Lakers maintained their composure and never relinquished their lead. Key plays from LeBron, Davis, and Russell ensured the Lakers’ victory, thwarting the Pelicans’ attempts to seize control of the game. Zion Williamson had a dominant 40 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists to lead a comeback but left the game due to injury in the fourth quarter.

“He’s a generation player, generational talent,” James said of Williamson. “Tonight was just a small microcosm of how great he can be.”

The win sets up a highly anticipated first-round matchup between the Lakers and the defending champion Denver Nuggets. With the Lakers aiming to end their eight-game losing streak against the Nuggets, the upcoming series promises to be a showdown of epic proportions.

Lakers up 4 with 50 seconds left…. #SoFiPlayIn on TNT. pic.twitter.com/BpR8mOYXSZ — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2024

As the Lakers prepare to face off against the Nuggets, fans eagerly anticipate another thrilling chapter in the storied rivalry between the two teams. With both sides vying for supremacy, the stage is set for an exhilarating battle in the NBA playoffs.

You can see the final four minutes of the Play-In game below.