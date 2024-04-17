Rick Ross isn’t an easy troll. Drake attempted to shade Rick Ross by saying he isn’t as rich as him and poking fun at the size of his Star Island mansion. Rozay immediately clapped back, asking why Drake didn’t help Birdman avoid foreclosure.

“Your best friend, Birdman, his house went into foreclosure five years ago,” Drake said. “You done watched that man struggle for five years and ain’t got that man a mansion.”

He added, “If you got more money than Rozay, what’s another $50 million, white boy? There’s one for $40 on Indian Creek, there’s one for $50 on Star Island. You got 48 hours, white boy.”

In case you missed it, Birdman lost his Miami Beach in 2018 for failed mortgage payments, leading to selling at $5 million less than market value.

Rick Ross says one of Birdman’s houses went into foreclosure 4 years ago and says Drake should buy him another mansion.



He also calls Drake’s plane old and tells him to be safe on there. pic.twitter.com/Bk5GeeA5yJ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 17, 2024

Birdman made a public statement about Drake during his array of beefs. Hitting Instagram, Birdman posted a message.

“@ChampagnePapi I’m ridin with you 4L I got ur bak,” Birdman wrote.

Seeing the moment, Rick Ross hopped right on Instagram:

Rick Ross reacts to Birdman showing support for Drake earlier pic.twitter.com/0QCI5oH9kP — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 15, 2024

After a week of back and forth on wax between Drake and Rick Ross, things seem to have gotten a little personal after Drake’s Ross diss “Push Ups(Drop And Give Me Fifty)” when Rozay responded with “Champagne Moments”, where the Maybach Music jefe alleges that the OVO head honcho had plastic surgery on his nose to make it smaller.

Ross wasted no time letting off shots at who he calls “BBL Drizzy” on the diss track, saying, “You ain’t never want to be a n**** anyway, n****/ That’s why you had a operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose, n****.”

& since we talkin disses. When it comes to diss tracks you can always depend on Rick Ross to little a nigga in a boss demeanor. Anybody who ever slandered Ross’ pen game don’t listen fr. pic.twitter.com/Jabi7C5KjL — s u n n i (@_ananamous) April 14, 2024

In a hilarious response, Drake shared a text message exchange between him and his mother, where she asks him if he got a rhinoplasty procedure without her.

Drake jokes with his mom that Rozay has gone crazy on Mounjaro, a weight loss supplement, which he claims has Ross angry because he hasn’t eaten for days.

Ross responded on IG with jokes about Drizzy going to his mother about their rap beef while repeatedly calling him “white boy” because of his mixed heritage. He also dropped a message on X for anyone who with smoke with the Maybach boss: