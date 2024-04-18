Regarding Euphoria returning to HBO, even Zendaya has no idea about the future of the popular Gen Z show.

Zendaya told Variety during the Los Angeles premiere of her new sports romance thriller, “Challengers,” that she has no say as to when production will ratchet up again. She’s credited as an executive producer, but it’s still not her call. She said: “I am not in charge. But, of course, if it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it’s beyond me.”

Zendaya’s ambiguity comes just weeks after HBO officially announced that season 3 of Euphoria would be postponed. The Warner Discovery network made it clear that they are committed to shooting a new season in the future, but they were also committed to supporting the series stars’ pursuit of other opportunities while they figure things out about Euphoria.

On that note, Hollywood’s Euphoria cast is hot right now. Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, starred in 3 films in the past six months alone, to varied levels of success. Hunter Schafer, who plays Zendaya’s romantic interest, starred in last year’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, a box-office blockbuster. And, of course, Zendaya starred in Dune: Part 2 and has many other high-profile projects coming up; it’s safe to say Euphoria or not; Zendaya and company are doing just fine.