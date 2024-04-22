The trailer for The Chi second half of Season 6 is here. Let’s get right to the drama in the ongoing saga of regular Chicagoans facing extraordinary circumstances.
According to the official synopsis:
The series also stars a host of familiar faces including Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Bertt Gray and Daniel J. Watts alongside Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.
“The Chi” is executive produced by Lena Waithe through her Hillman Grad banner. Common is an executive producrer with Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia with Hillman Grad CEO Rishi Rajani. Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel who are also executive producers as well as serve as Season 6 co-showrunners. Hillman Grad’s Naomi Funabashi also co-executive produces with Resheida Brady. Deondra Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield produce and direct several episodes.
Expect the second part of Season 6 to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime May 10 ahead of the May 12 odebut on linear cable.