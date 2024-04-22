Trailer for ‘The Chi’ Season 6 Second Half Drops and No One Is Safe

The trailer for The Chi second half of Season 6 is here. Let’s get right to the drama in the ongoing saga of regular Chicagoans facing extraordinary circumstances.

According to the official synopsis:

This season, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his perilous partnership with Douda, (Curtiss Cook), who is dealing with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. Newlyweds Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) fear for son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move. Rob (Iman Shumpert) and Tiff’s (Hannaha Hall) cannabis business and Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) apparel line take off, while Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) is still struggling with the senseless loss of his beloved father. Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) fights for her own big career move in spite of manager Jemma’s (Judae’a Brown) newly divided attentions. But danger lies in wait…no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes.

The series also stars a host of familiar faces including Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Bertt Gray and Daniel J. Watts alongside Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.

“The Chi” is executive produced by Lena Waithe through her Hillman Grad banner. Common is an executive producrer with Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia with Hillman Grad CEO Rishi Rajani. Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel who are also executive producers as well as serve as Season 6 co-showrunners. Hillman Grad’s Naomi Funabashi also co-executive produces with Resheida Brady. Deondra Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield produce and direct several episodes.

Expect the second part of Season 6 to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime May 10 ahead of the May 12 odebut on linear cable.