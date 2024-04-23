Brooklyn’s rising rap sensation Lola Brooke is making waves once again as she drops the deluxe edition of her debut project, Dennis Daughter. The special release features four electrifying tracks, including “Neighborhood Hero,” which comes with an explosive music video available now.

The deluxe edition breathes new life into Lola’s breakout 2023 project, which has since propelled her to platinum-selling status. The tracklist includes “GO GET YA MOTHA,” “Bend It Ova,” featuring A Boogie and Big Freedia, and “Becky,” featuring 41.

“Neighborhood Hero,” teased last week on TikTok, has already generated significant buzz, embodying the loyalty and respect Lola holds dear for her hometown of Brooklyn. This track solidifies her position as the Neighborhood Hero, resonating with fans who appreciate her authentic storytelling.

Directed by BenMarc, the “Neighborhood Hero” music video mirrors the track’s tone with visually stunning moments, offering a glimpse into Lola Brooke’s depth and complexity. As she celebrates her journey from the streets of Brooklyn to superstardom, Lola is gearing up for her first headlining tour, Back To Business Tour, which will span nine cities.

With her unique blend of hustle, sweat, and tears, Lola Brooke proudly asserts her status as a neighborhood hero, not just in Brooklyn but in the hearts of fans worldwide. The deluxe edition of “Dennis Daughter” is available now via Team Eighty Productions/Arista Records, offering fans an even deeper dive into Lola’s captivating world.