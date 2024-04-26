R&B singer Brian McKnight stirred up controversy last week after he made comments about his children ‘made out of sin’ and his estranged son’s battle with cancer. Now, McKnight is claiming that his ex-wife, Julie McKnight, prevented him from offering assistance to their son Niko, who is currently battling Stage 4 cancer.

During his weekly Q&A session on Instagram, McKnight responded to a fan suggestion about writing a song for his son, stating, “Six months ago, we found out about this [Niko’s cancer diagnosis]. We called him. We talked to him, we talked to his wife. She told us that she was all alone and handling everything all by herself.”

McKnight, 54, went on to describe how he and his current wife, Leilani Mendoza, took proactive steps to help Niko by seeking out medical specialists and securing treatment facilities. However, McKnight claimed that his efforts were halted by Julie, who allegedly made a hostile phone call demanding him to cease his assistance.

“I can only imagine that if that help came from me, that it would go against the strong narrative that’s being pushed out there about me,” McKnight stated, referring to claims of him being a deadbeat father. “So what are we doing? We’re adhering to her wishes because that’s what she wanted and we’re staying out of it.”

Following McKnight’s statements, Julie provided a statement to Page Six, calling him a liar and accusing him of attempting to manipulate the situation for his own narrative.

The allegations have sparked outrage among fans and critics alike, who have condemned McKnight’s behavior as insensitive, particularly given Niko’s health struggles. Many have expressed disbelief at McKnight’s decision to publicly discuss such sensitive family matters and have called for him to prioritize his son’s well-being over personal disputes.