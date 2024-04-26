A scary moment on the set of The Pickup, a new Eddie Murphy film for Amazon MGM Studios. Just last week, a car collided with a truck, and several crew were injured. The injuries ranged from bumps and bruises to broken bones. It all went down in Atlanta and was first reported by the Associated

. Fortunately, two of the crew members who were injured were treated at an area hospital, with one later released, but another person is still in the hospital. Thankfully, all the crew involved who sustained injuries are expected to make full recoveries.

Get this: Murphy was not even on set when it all went down. The other star-studded cast, Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, were also off-set. “It was a completely freak accident,” an anonymous source told AP. “It wasn’t even a complicated or dangerous stunt.”

Amazon MGM Studios said it’s “still in the process of gathering facts on what happened.”

“First and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering,” the studio told the Associated Press. “The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

Tim Story directed and produced The Pickup, which has been shooting in Atlanta since February. There’s no release date yet, but the accident won’t delay production.