Just a couple weeks after dropping the video for his unabashed Atlanta anthem “EXIT 9 (feat. Blxst)”, Killer Mike has shared a new version of the track with yet another esteemed ATLien, Offset. The track was premiered by Killer Mike on HOT 107.9 in Atlanta on Thursday, ahead of today’s streaming release. “Exit 9 in Atlanta is the Adamsville Martin Luther King Jr Blvd so when we started talking about doing a remix I knew I wanted to keep it on some Atlanta shit,” states Mike. “Offset and I have been running into each over the years showing one another love and respect & talking about working on something. Finally the time was right and the Nawf’West Remix was Born!” The song’s unabashed tribute to the city was brought into crystalline focus in the music video, which depicts Blxst and Mike breaking bread with the mayor and making the rounds to notable ATL landmarks from the Cascade roller rink to the Blue Flame.