Diddy is firing back at Aubrey O’Day’s claims against him. Over the weekend, O’Day stated Diddy attempted to buy her silence using her publishing.

O’Day also appeared in The Downfall of Diddy, a film from TMZ.

In response, Diddy told TMZ: “Aubrey O’Day got her big break because Diddy and Bad Boy cast her in their show with her group, Danity Kane. Last year, when he reassigned his portion of the publishing to Bad Boy artists, an unprecedented move within the industry and which he did not have to do, not all artists signed an NDA, contrary to what she claims.”

TMZ reported that last year when the mogul formerly known as Puff Daddy reassigned publishing rights back to Bad Boy artists, it was considered an unprecedented move within an industry known for unfairly withholding pub rights and revenue, and quite frankly, he didn’t need to do, artists were asked to sign NDAs. But O’Day says not all signed the silencing document and did not want parts of Diddy’s NDA to get back her publishing rights, which she contends wasn’t worth much.

O’Day was signed to Bad Boy Records in the 2000s, so she had a front-row seat to who Diddy was during that time. TMZ spoke to her for their new documentary The Downfall of Diddy, premiering on Tubi, which unpacks the Bad Boy CEO’s allegations and ensuing investigation after those major raids that hit his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Get this: O’Day claims she had wind of what may have been coming for Diddy as far back as September 2023. See, that’s around the time Diddy made that big announcement that he was giving his former artists (the one’s who are still alive) the rights to their music catalogs.

On the surface, however, left field felt like a generous move. However, according to Aubrey, there were strings attached behind the scenes. Aubrey O’Day claimed Diddy included as part of the deal that artists needed to sign NDAs. This maneuver was designed to silence them from speaking out on their experiences while at Bad Boy, and most certainly in the presence of Sean “Diddy” Combs. Aubrey shut that right on down. She feels her ability to talk about her time during her Bad Boy days is more valuable than what was being offered.

Not to mention, her talking now has been consistent with her energy for years. O’Day has been talking about Diddy’s behavior for a long time, and she has been sounding the alarm. No one was listening until the relatively recent accusations and civil suit brought on by singer Cassy and several others, which Diddy categorically denies even though he settled with Cassy less than 24 hours after the suit became public. And if you think that big to do about the publishing was about real money, think again. At least for O’Day, she contends the amount of cash connected to her publishing rights was disrespectfully low. If true, we’re talking about pennies. And TBH, she’s making real money on other platforms, such as her OnlyFans, so it’s no wonder she rejected the offer.